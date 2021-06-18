 Skip to main content
Southern Arizona Girl Scouts didn't get stuck with a bunch of unsold cookies
Tucson’s Girl Scouts didn’t get stuck with a bunch of unsold boxes of cookies.

 Jovani Carlo Gorospe, TNS

While the Girl Scouts have 15 million boxes of unsold cookies across the country, that isn’t the case in Tucson.

An Associated Press story on the front page of Tuesday’s Arizona Daily Star reported that the reason the cookie season crumbled nationwide was that girls didn’t have their traditional sales opportunities because of the pandemic.

Southern Arizona Girl Scouts “planned for a decrease in revenue this year, including our cookie sale, and have been managing expenses well, leaving us in good shape to ensure we can continue our work and efforts in serving our girls,” e-mailed Kristen Garcia-Hernandez, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona.

The cookies they did have left over “not an excessive amount” were donated to the Girl Scouts’ local Cookies for our Heroes campaign and gifted to firefighters, law enforcement, military serving overseas as well as local heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic — hospital staff, vaccination clinics and funeral homes, she said.

Contact Debbie at 520-573-4127 or dkornmiller@tucson.com

