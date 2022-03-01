Southern Arizona law enforcement agencies form regional critical incident team

Nanos said when he took the idea to the other chiefs, everyone was quick to sign on. "They said, 'We're part of the community and we want them to know not just how we work, but who we are and what we're about,'" he said.

Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said all the police leaders are interested in transparent investigations. But the collaboration isn't easy for the departments involved, he said.

"It takes a lot of work for our criminal investigative staffs to figure out just how these things are going to work when they unfold," Kasmar said. "There's a lot of moving complexities to these investigations where we have to protect crime scenes" while also "protecting due process for staff that's involved and being transparent to the media."

With 12 shootings involving TPD in 2021, that agency's volume will likely make up a large percentage of the cases, Kasmar said, which will give investigators at smaller agencies a chance to gain experience with high-profile investigations.

"There's really no more significant event that we investigate as organizations, so it's a massive vote of confidence for me to hand over that responsibility to any of the leadership or organizations (involved,)" Kasmar said.