Southern Arizona Legal Aid offers help in a legal crisis

Imagine that you are in a critical and time-sensitive legal crisis.
Maybe you are facing an eviction and suddenly need to appear in court in less than three days (like potentially tens of thousands of Arizonans over the next few weeks). Maybe you are a survivor of domestic violence and need immediate help seeking safety through the law.
Countless people each year find themselves in these circumstances, and they need to find help. Someone they can trust. Southern Arizona Legal Aid can be reached at 623-9461.
I had the pleasure to meet with Nikki Hunt and Susan Daicoff – both talented and caring executives with this local charity that provides quality legal services to people who would not otherwise have equal access to justice, in ways which affirm their individual and collective dignity, integrity and power.
Susan directs the Volunteer Lawyers Program, which connects hundreds of clients to lawyers who have agreed to work pro bono and handle all or a portion of their civil cases. Susan sees law as a “healing profession.” Saving the home of an elderly woman confined by COVID-19. Creating safe spaces for victims of abuse.
That’s why families across Southern Arizona need someone to call. SALA provided legal aid to more than 11,000 community members last year.
The group needs all the excellent volunteer lawyers, paralegals and law students it can find. You can visit sazlegalaid.org/volunteer/ to find ways you can help.
To help support the group, send your tax-credit-eligible gift to Southern Arizona Legal Aid at 2343 E. Broadway, Suite 200, Tucson, AZ 85719.
Scott Matlick is director of Business Development for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona.
