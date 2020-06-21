Southern edge of Bighorn Fire running low on fuel as it moves closer to Tucson

Firefighters spent most of Sunday strengthening fire lines in the Summerhaven area and burning down the ridge line north of the town as they continued to fight the nearly 52,000-acre Bighorn Fire, officials said.

East of the Mount Lemmon Highway, crews are staying ahead of the fire’s edge and working to keep it from crossing the road near structures, said Rick Miller, an operations section chief of the Southwest Incident Management Team in a briefing Sunday afternoon. Pumps and sprinklers also were placed in the Willow Canyon area.

“Everything between Willow Canyon and Summerhaven has been prepped for structure protection with pumps and hand lines and we have a plan for all of that should the fire come this way,” Miller said.

Fire continues to burn north on Samaniego Ridge, Miller said. Fire crews plan to engage the blaze once the fire comes down from rough terrain in a couple of days, he said.

Burnout operations near Oracle have been successful the past few days, Miller said. Fire crews are strengthening containment lines there and were preparing to continue the effort overnight Sunday, he said.

Crews have also started moving to the southeastern base of the mountains to prepare for the fire as it moves down to that end, Miller said.

The wildfire has died out in the Ventana Canyon area for the most part, and firefighters don’t expect any growth there, Miller said.

That section of Bighorn moved into desert terrain. With less vegetation to burn, the fire faced established fire lines and plenty of firefighters who would be on terrain that makes fighting the fire easier, said Travis Mabery, of the Southwest Incident Management Team, in a news briefing Sunday morning updating progress made fighting the blaze sparked June 5 by lighting.