A fire has destroyed a travel trailer on the south side Sunday afternoon after heat and sparks from welding equipment may have started the blaze, said Chief John Walka with Rural Metro Fire.
A 30-foot travel trailer in the 5900 block of S. Country Club Road was fully involved when crews from Rural Metro Fire arrived at 4:30 p.m., Walka said.
The fire, which took about 10 minutes to control, may have been started by welding materials as heat and sparks may have gotten into some hidden spaces in the trailer, he said.
There were no injuries in the blaze but the two occupants and five dogs were displaced.
The Red Cross was called in to assist, Walka said.