Spacefest is back this weekend, and organizers are hoping to take attendees to new heights.
Spacefest, which is being held for the 10th time, brings together astronauts, astronomers, scientists, space artists, historians, authors and vendors for a multi-day event packed with out-of-this world lectures, exhibits, movies and demonstrations. This year’s event is Thursday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort.
“We keep everybody pretty busy,” said Kelsey Poor, daughter of Spacefest’s founder and head of social media and outreach. “There’s something for everybody at Spacefest. If you’re interested in space at all, there’s something there for you. Ultimately, it’s meant to be an educational experience for the community.”
Spacefest was founded by Kim Poor a world-renowned space artist based in Tucson, in 2007. He also served as the co-founder and first president of the International Association for Astronomical Artists and was very involved in the science community.
Kim grew up with a love for space and eventually enrolled at the University of Arizona as a political science major and astronomy. During this time, he also continued to practice art, bringing together his passion for painting and space. After participating in several mall shows to sell his work, Kim met astronaut Alan Bean, lunar module pilot for Apollo 12, man’s second landing on the moon.
Also a space artist, Bean introduced Kim and his family to many other astronauts and people within the science community. Kim and his wife, Sally, then began a business called Novaspace where they sold space art as well as astronaut memorabilia. This is where the idea for Spacefest was born.
Following Kim’s death in August 2017, the Poor family wasn’t sure if Spacefest would continue.
“We have really tried to keep the legacy going. My mom needed help taking care of everyday business and we decided to put on another Spacefest last year, very last-minute, and everybody loved it. So, we wanted to make my dad happy and just keep the event going.”
Sally, along with children Kelsey and Nathan, are now working to make Spacefest bigger and better than ever. The event, which began as an autograph show, is now bringing in hundreds of people from around the world with activities and presentations that anyone can enjoy, according to Kelsey.
“From SpaceX to Blue Origin, Virgin, and all the other companies that are in their own ‘space race’ to get to Mars, there is interest in space again, and we are so glad,” she said. “We are just offering the opportunity to meet important people in this field so that it inspires people to get involved or hone in on a hobby in astronomy, science or even art. We think we offer a little something for everyone. We think we’re doing important things to put people in touch with inspiring heroes.”
This year’s event will include a concert called Space Jam, featuring Max Q, an all-astronaut band. The Poor family hopes this event will reiterate the importance of bringing art and science together.
“It’s our 10th Spacefest, and we’re coming full circle,” Kelsey said. “We’re doing it for our dad and celebrating where it all started.”