Sparks, Rodriguez take tight early leads for Sahuarita school board

First day of in-person classes at Copper View Elementary School in the Sahuarita Unified School District, 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Candidates John Sparks and Raul Rodriguez are virtually tied for the lead in the Sahuarita Unified School District governing board race in early results posted by the Pima County Elections Department.

Sparks, an incumbent, had 23.6% of the votes to Rodriguez's 23.5%.  

The other candidates are Kathryn Zanin with 23%, Amy Petersmarck with 19% and Kevin Opalka with 10% in the early results.  

Voters will elect two board members.

Have any questions or news tips about K-12 education in Southern Arizona? Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

