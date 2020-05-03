Special assignment: 2 dozen Tucson police officers volunteering as meal delivery drivers for vulnerable adults

Nearly two dozen Tucson police officers have taken on a special assignment, answering a call for volunteer drivers to deliver meals to vulnerable adults during the pandemic.

After losing 40% of its volunteer drivers — mostly older adults over the age of 65 who are self-isolating in an effort to stay healthy — Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona put out an emergency alert to assist vulnerable adults who cannot cook or shop for groceries, said Jennifer Tersigni, interim executive director of the agency.

Among those who signed on to help the nonprofit were 20 Tucson Police Department officers who are hitting the streets when they are off duty to deliver meals to ill, home-bound seniors on special diets.

The decision was easy for Lt. Michelle Pickrom, the department’s wellness coordinator, and Detective Mary Pekas of the adult sexual assault unit.

“I saw an opportunity to help where help is needed, and (the work) fits into my normal day off,” said Pekas.

She said there is an inherent fear that everyone feels because of the pandemic and the unknowns.

“But we are taking all the precautions,” said Pekas, who was wearing gloves and a face mask while she and Pickrom loaded up a dark-blue Mazda CX-5.

It was their first shift delivering hot meals to hungry, medically compromised parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, among others. The clients were telephoned prior to the officers’ arrival and the food was handed off at the door.

“It is a very strange time,” said Pickrom. “I compare it to working in the twilight zone. ... There are some who are more at-risk than others, and then on top of that you have a pandemic.