Special Olympics Arizona: Training and competition for children and adults with disabilities

Special Olympics Arizona provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The program gives them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

Further, through programs such as Unified Activities, Special Olympics empowers individuals of all abilities and ages to explore artistic self-expression and showcase their creativity and talent through inclusive music, robotics, photography, gardening, art contests and Virtual Unified Activities experiences.

Special Olympics Arizona also focuses on the basic health, wellness, and education for persons with intellectual disabilities, as well as improving access to quality health care year-round for athletes in their own communities. Through Special Olympics, athletes’ lives change radically. They discover inner strength and capabilities that change their minds about their own self-worth and the minds of everyone around them.

For 40 years, Arizona communities have helped Special Olympic athletes realize their dreams through sports training, competition and unified experiences.