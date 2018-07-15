The driver of a Mustang was killed after he crashed into an east side residence early Sunday morning, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Speed appears to be a factor, police said.
Before 2:30 a.m., TPD officers responded to the 8000 block of East Placita Morelia, near East 21st Street and South Camino Seco, and found two adult occupants inside the 2008 Ford Mustang, police said.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life threatening injuries. It is unknown at this time if the driver was impaired, police said.
TPD traffic detectives determined the Mustang was traveling westbound on East 21st Street at a high rate of speed. As it reached Camino Seco, it crossed the northbound lane and struck a raised median. The car then jumped over the southbound lane and went through a residential wall where it flipped and hit the residence, police said.
No one inside the residence was injured.
The driver has been identified but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.