Spell out who gets what to help keep heirs from squabbling

You've made your will and it spells out who gets the bulk of your estate. However, unless you are quite wealthy and have many valuable pieces in your palatial home ─ in which case you may have these details in your will ─ you probably haven't decided who gets the antique armoire or painting done by great-grandpa.

What if that armoire is wobbly and falling apart? Is an antique armoire worth anything when it won't stand? There's another thing to think of about these maybe-not-so-valuable things. Sentimental value is worth a lot to some people and nothing to others.

First you need to let your children, grandchildren or other heirs know what is worth something and what isn't. Then you need to let them know the stories behind those items that have more sentimental than intrinsic value.

And you should make these records while you remember the stories.

One suggestion is to use your phone. Make a video as you walk around the house.

Stop at the painting Great-Grandpa Nicholas made of Great Uncle John. If it's a nice work of art, that's great. It's even better if you know when and why he painted it. Tell a quick story about it and how it came to you. If you know who you want to have it when you're gone, say so on the video.