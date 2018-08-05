The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp continues to thank individuals, organizations and businesses for their donations to help send kids to camp.
Our goal is to raise $220,000 to help send up to 700 kids to camp. So far, we’ve received 1,498 donations totaling $193,277.
The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 40,070 children to go to camp.
We’re one of the oldest 501c(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient in our giving, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
Dee Albanese, in memory of Ben K., $50.
Frank Bergen, in memory his brother Kevin Bergen, D.D.S., $100.
Agnes Hannley, $100.
Janelle Hink, $50.
Noel and Suzanne Price, in memory of Jill, $100.
Debi and Dan Rowe, in memory of Jack Rowe, $500.
Ann Spahn, in memory of Vic Thornton, $100.
Bryon Synder, $50.