The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp is proud to thank another 92 individuals, organizations and businesses for donating $9,533 to help send kids to camp.
The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.
Our revised goal is to raise $220,000 to help send up to 700 kids to camp. So far, we’ve received 1,472 donations totaling $190,237.
On Monday, with two weeks left in the YMCA’s camp season, 22 boys and girls were on a wait list for overnight camp.
Huy Lu, associate executive director of Triangle Y Ranch Camp, asked for an additional $9,532 and the Sportsmen’s Fund board approved it to make sure those children could go to camp.
Since 1947, the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 40,070 children to go to camp.
We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient in our giving, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
More donations will be acknowledged in the coming weeks.