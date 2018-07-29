The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp is proud to thank another 19 individuals, organizations and businesses for donating $2,090 to help send kids to camp.
The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.
Our goal is to raise $220,000 to help send up to 700 kids to camp. So far, we’ve received 1,491 donations totaling $192,327.
Since 1947, the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 40,070 children to go to camp.
We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient in our giving, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
Frank Bergen, in memory of $100.
Elaine and Richard Carlton, in memory of Ken Carlton, $100.
Elaine Carlton, in memory of Jeanne and Roy Bradley, $200.
Elaine and Richard Carlton, in memory of Carl and Mary Lou Carlton, $200.
Jean Cary, $50.
Nickolas Clark, $200.
Mark Collins, $100.
Judy Cox, $100.
Karen Gietl, $200.
Linda Groves, $50.
Dick Laventhol, in fondest memory of Carl Lewis Druckman, $100.
D Lethaby, in payback because I got to go to camp in the '60s, $200.
Peter Loiselle, $75.
Donna Nielson, $100.
Jackie Pilkington, $40.
Stephen Shawl, $100.
Beverly "Jean" Tencza, $50.
Denise Webb, $25.
Dana Whitson, $50.
George Williams, $150.