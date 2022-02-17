Springtime in Tucson predicted to be warmer and drier than normal

Springtime is just around the corner and the National Weather Service is predicting a warmer and drier season than normal for Southeastern Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service, March through May is likely to bring above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation to Tucson.

During this year’s spring season, the normal maximum temperature is predicted to be 82 degrees while the normal minimum temperature is predicted to be 52 degrees, NWS said.

Last year's average temperature during spring was 70.3 degrees.

The normal precipitation in Tucson this spring is predicted to be 1.32 inches, NWS said. The normal amount of rainfall during spring from 1991 through 2020 was 1 inch.

Last spring was the seventh warmest and 17th driest on record, ending with 69 consecutive days with no measurable rain, NWS said.

As for February, temperatures have been average for Tucson so far, NWS said.

Clear skies and warmer temperatures are expected this weekend, with a high around 74 degrees on Saturday and a high of 73 degrees on Sunday.