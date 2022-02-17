 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Springtime in Tucson predicted to be warmer and drier than normal
alert top story

Springtime in Tucson predicted to be warmer and drier than normal

This spring is expected to be warmer and drier, with the normal maximum temperature expected to be 82 degrees, the National Weather Service said. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star 2021

Springtime is just around the corner and the National Weather Service is predicting a warmer and drier season than normal for Southeastern Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service, March through May is likely to bring above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation to Tucson.

During this year’s spring season, the normal maximum temperature is predicted to be 82 degrees while the normal minimum temperature is predicted to be 52 degrees, NWS said.

Last year's average temperature during spring was 70.3 degrees. 

The normal precipitation in Tucson this spring is predicted to be 1.32 inches, NWS said. The normal amount of rainfall during spring from 1991 through 2020 was 1 inch.

Last spring was the seventh warmest and 17th driest on record, ending with 69 consecutive days with no measurable rain, NWS said.

The National Weather Service released this infographic on Southeast Arizona's spring 2022 outlook.

As for February, temperatures have been average for Tucson so far, NWS said.

Clear skies and warmer temperatures are expected this weekend, with a high around 74 degrees on Saturday and a high of 73 degrees on Sunday.

The weekend’s warmer temperatures aren’t expected to last long as February comes to a close. Below average temperatures are predicted for the end of the month, NWS said.

Monday's high will dip down to 68 degrees, with Tuesday's high hovering around 65 degrees. As of Friday, there was a 20% chance of rain forecast for Wednesday, with a high near 58 degrees.  

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers discover first asteroid with three orbiting moons

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News