Squadron from Tucson's Davis-Monthan back home after 6-month deployment

A fighter squadron has returned to its Arizona home base following a six-month deployment to southwest Asia.

The 354th Fighter Squadron returned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson in the past month after deployment last July in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, an anti-terrorism operation focused on Afghanistan.

The unit flies A-10C attack jets.

Base officials say a dozen pilots and over 300 support personnel deployed to conduct close air support, forward air control and combat search and rescue.

