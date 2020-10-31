Star investigation: Trump reverts to winning formula — stoking fear of 'criminal aliens'

The problem is, the association he’s making is not borne out by research. The presence of foreign-born, and even specifically of undocumented, people is not associated with higher crime rates in the United States.

Some studies even show that the more immigrants in a given area, including undocumented ones, the lower the crime rates.

But of course, some foreign-born people do commit crimes, and Trump has used those cases. He made an argument that was not based in statistical probabilities but on alarming anecdotes.

To understand why, go back to the 2015-2016 Republican race. Trump’s team knew the appeal would work with a significant part of the Republican primary electorate, who were angry about the mealy-mouthed ways that candidates like Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush were talking about immigration.

One of Trump’s top advisors early in the campaign, Sam Nunberg, told me Trump tried to contrast his views with the “chamber of commerce” idea that even migrants illegally in the country are good and a net benefit.

“All we hear is people saying, ‘These are good people. They’re here for a good life. They want to do jobs others don’t do.’ And we wanted to say, ‘Oh yeah, what about the other ones?’ “ Nunberg said.