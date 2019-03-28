Arizona Daily Star reporter Perla Trevizo recently sat down with a crew from "PBS NewsHour" to participate in its regular "Brief but Spectacular" interview series, that airs at the end of each show.
The segment highlights people from different backgrounds and professions discussing their passions in life. In Trevizo's segment, which was teased on the show but only featured on the website, Trevizo talks about the ways she attempts to connect with even the most skeptical of readers.
Trevizo joined the Star in 2012 and covers border and immigration issues. She has won multiple awards for her work, including a National Edward R. Murrow Award for the project "Divided by Law," a collaboration between the Arizona Daily Star and Arizona Public Media.
She leaves the paper in April to cover environmental issues with the Houston Chronicle.