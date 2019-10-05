Separately, The Associated Press announced Sept. 28 that it named the Arizona Daily Star as its Member Newspaper of the Year in the state.

New Star staffer also won big

Henry Brean, who joined the Arizona Daily Star as a reporter this summer, recently won the two top annual awards from the Nevada Press Association for his 2018-2019 work at the Las Vegas Review-Journal before he moved back to Tucson, his hometown.

Brean was named Nevada Outstanding Journalist.

He also was honored for Nevada Story of the Year for his work on "The Water Question: How long can the Colorado River sustain us?"