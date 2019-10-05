Traffic on 6th street speeds by the Goddess of Agave mural on the old Tucson Warehouse & Transfer Co., and the current home of Benjamin Supply, in this award-winning photo from Star photographer Kelly Presnell.
photos by Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
In part of Star photographer Kelly Presnell’s award-winning portfolio, dancers watch for their castmates and wait for their cue to take the stage.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
This photo of Arizona’s Aari McDonald yelling for a timeout in the championship game of the WNIT was part of Presnell’s award-winning work this year.
The Arizona Daily Star won 32 journalism awards in the Arizona Newspapers Association’s 2019 contest, including first place in general excellence in the largest-newspapers category.
Perla Trevizo was named Arizona Journalist of the Year for her work as the Star’s border and immigration reporter, and the Star’s Kelly Presnell was honored as Arizona Photographer of the Year for the second year in a row.
The awards were announced Sept. 28, with Newspaper of the Year honors — calculated from awards won in advertising as well as journalism categories — going to the Navajo Times for non-daily and the Herald/Review for daily.
The Star’s other honors in the ANA’s 2019 Better Newspapers Contest were:
First places, staff:
Reporting and newswriting excellence.
Page design excellence.
Editorial page excellence.
Supplement or magazine.
Newspaper website (Tucson.com).
First places, individuals:
Best team, sport or sports beat coverage, Norma Gonzalez (Pima football).
Also, in the Arizona Newspapers Association’s 2019 Excellence in Advertising Contest, the Star received four awards including first place in general excellence; first place in most effective use of small space, Alexis Walters; first place for best animated online ad, Jay Walsh; and third place for best color ad, Alexis Walters.
