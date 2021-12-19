State could be billed for legal challenges to school quarantine rules

"There's a lot of angry parents out there," Townsend told Capitol Media Services.

She said a kid would go home for 10 days as ordered.

"And they'd immediate get turned around and go home again for another 10 days because a different kid was in the classroom," Townsend continued. "And they wouldn't tell them which child they had been exposed to, just 'Your child's been exposed.' "

In some cases, she said, schools would allow for online learning. But not always.

"They had kids missing large swaths of school from an arbitrary, random, unknown exposure that they didn't establish," Townsend said. "And now the child is missing a large amount of education."

Hence, her request to Brnovich to find out what parents can do about it.

As it turns out, they can fight it, with the state picking up the legal tab.

Brnovich, in a new formal legal opinion, said there is a provision in the law that does allow for immediate quarantine or isolation without a court order when "any delay... would pose an immediate and serious threat to the public health."

That's not at issue here.