State health officials: $100M headed to Arizona counties for COVID-19 testing

Arizona counties will get $100 million of federal funding for COVID-19 testing, the state Department of Health Services said Friday.

The promise of funding came one day after Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said he would ask the Board of Supervisors to suspend COVID-19 testing without reimbursement from the state for millions of dollars it has spent in testing costs.

In a memo Thursday to the board, Huckleberry said the county has spent nearly $48 million on testing since April 2020, with nearly $10.7 million coming directly from county funds since Jan. 1.

Huckelberry went on the say about $40 million more will likely be needed to continue providing COVID-19 testing here through August.

The state said Friday that the $100 million is being provided for staffing, laboratory testing “and other activities critical to combating COVID-19.”

The board and the Tucson City Council were set to have a special meeting Friday morning to discuss the funding issue as well as other matters related to the pandemic.