State information about COVID-19 vaccines now includes race, age, gender data

With more than 180,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to Pima County residents so far, the Arizona Department of Health Services has begun to release data showing demographics of vaccine administration throughout the state.

The early numbers show that more than 843,000 Arizonans have received at least their first dose, and about 242,000 are now fully vaccinated against the virus. In Pima County, 144,000 residents have received their first dose and approximately 36,000 are fully vaccinated.

The new addition to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard also breaks vaccine administration down by age, gender and race, but this information is limited by the number of people who report their demographics.

The data show that about 40% of Pima County residents who have received their first dose have been white, compared to about 14% Hispanic, 2% Native American, 1% Black and 1.6% Asian. Another 40%, however, are recorded as “other race/unknown.”