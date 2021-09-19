State law dictates where Arizona can spend tax revenue from marijuana sales

The first is known as a transactional privilege tax, or TPT tax, and is similar to a sales tax. “As the name implies, you are essentially paying a fee for the privilege to transact and conduct business,” Richard said in an interview.

The TPT tax applies to all marijuana sales, recreational or medical. It’s set by the state at 5.6%, but cities and counties can adjust it higher.

For example, Pima County adds on an additional .5%, and municipalities in the county tack on anywhere from another 2% to 4%. So, at a dispensary in Pima County, a consumer can expect to pay anywhere between 6.1% and 10.6% TPT tax on a purchase.

Between tax revenue raised by recreational ($25.5 million) and medical (nearly $37 million) sales, the state collected more than $62.3 million in TPT dollars through the end of July.

The larger and more recreationally focused tax is the excise tax, which is similar to a “sin tax.”

The excise tax is exclusively levied onto recreational purchases and not medical transactions, and it stands at 16%. From late January, when the state began to allow for recreational sales, to the end of July, about $53 million in excise tax revenue was collected.