State picks 8 ZIP codes in Tucson area that qualify for 'social equity' pot dispensary program

The final criteria references the ZIP codes released this month. So for those potential applicants, living in the designated ZIP codes helps them meet one of the criteria that will be used by the state to approve an application for consideration.

But why are they so important?

Humble, who oversaw the rollout of Arizona’s medical marijuana program in his time as director, praised the department for at least acknowledging there has been an over-policing problem when it comes to marijuana possession.

“It's the first time that I know of where the state has conceded, that there are areas that have been over policed and over prosecuted, don’t forget about that,” Humble said.

Mike Robinette, the executive director for the Arizona chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, differed from Humble, giving credit instead to Arizona voters. “It truly is the reflection of Arizona’s voters will in passing Prop. 207 by a 60 to 40 margin,” he said.

Why ZIP codes?