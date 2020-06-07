State reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in Arizona in a day

More than 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Arizona Sunday morning, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 26,889, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Sunday in its daily tally, up 1,438 from the previous day. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,044 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 2 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 3,098 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 148 cases from the day before.
Among the 3,098 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 724 people ages 65 and older;
• 428 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 503 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 1,230 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 212 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.
There have been 205 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. Two new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 393,246 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 6.2% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says. There were 12,334 tests reported yesterday.
The 1,044 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 806 people 65 years old and older;
• 124 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 60 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 52 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 2 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.