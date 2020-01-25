State's Medicaid program, insurers working to address shortage of care givers

That’s where the home-care worker comes to fill those needs. Their work is vital to senior citizens who want to remain in their homes as long as possible.

As the home-care industry, communities and government officials grapple with these realities, they also have to face the fact that the turnover rate of employees in the industry is high and must be remedied as Americans live longer, with 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 each day until 2030.

Among the main reasons home-care workers leave their jobs are low pay, part-time hours, shifting schedules and lack of benefits, industry experts say.

Many see work as a calling

Many of those who stay in the industry see the work as a calling and are passionate about it.

One of those is Brittany Marcello, 23, who is now an instructor for a high school career and technical education district known as Pima JTED, or Joint Technical Education District.

She explains that her grandmother was a nurse for five decades, mostly at St. Joseph’s Hospital, and her mother worked in admitting as a clerk, and now works at St. Mary’s Hospital in the imaging center. Her aunt also worked as a pharmacy technician at St. Joe’s and now works for a hospital in San Tan Valley.