State seeks to improve services that protect vulnerable adults

She said APS also must look at procedures followed by staff who respond to people who are reporting problems. "There must be consistency, and investigators must be consistent in dealing and following up on reports that are made," said Reams.

"The leadership at Adult Protective Services has been very proactive in Tucson in their involvement and dedication to these kinds of improvements," Reams said.

Those attending will include officials of state agencies, law enforcement, health-care providers, advocates for older adults, first responders and policymakers who can identify gaps in the system and provide solutions, said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director and interim DES director, in a news release.

“Protecting vulnerable adults is one of the core functions of DES and the state, and the primary goal of this action plan is to develop steps we can take that will improve the way APS functions, and more importantly, protect the people who need us the most,” said Christ.

More than 250 people throughout the state were invited to the forum, and each is expected to bring ideas and solutions for bettering APS, said Christ.

The action plan will be finalized by mid-February.