State to open COVID-19 vaccination site at the University of Arizona

That will be a sizable jump from the 1,000 or so residents getting shots there now each day as the UA has been a county-run vaccination site.

The UA site will extend its hours to operate daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting on Feb. 22, and could eventually be open all night once more vaccine becomes available. It will offer drive-up and walk-in appointments.

People who are already signed up at the UA site through the county will retain their appointments.

The university was chosen over the previously discussed Rillito Racetrack site because it’s already an operating point of distribution, or POD, said Christ.

State is again asking U.S. for more doses

Pima County is only scheduled to receive 17,850 doses this week, and Christ said that will likely continue for the next couple of weeks until the state can obtain more vaccine from the federal government.

Pima County received about 30,000 doses a week for the last two weeks before this 40% cut.