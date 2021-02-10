State to open new COVID-19 vaccination site in Tucson

The University of Arizona will serve as the state’s first 24/7 vaccination site in Southern Arizona, dramatically increase vaccine delivery across metro Tucson starting Feb. 18.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the decision Wednesday, saying the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs will partner with the University of Arizona and the Pima County health Department to expand the existing vaccination site and reach more eligible residents in Southern Arizona. Currently, the UA administers about 1,000 vaccines a day and is mostly focused on education and childcare staff. With this partnership, they will be able to vaccinate up to 6,000 people a day.

People in prioritized vaccination groups can begin registering for appointments at the UA at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

“The UA has been a wonderful partner with the County and the UA POD has been highly efficient, delivering more than 8,000 vaccines since it opened Jan. 20,” said Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson. “If this means there will be an increase in the number of vaccines coming to Pima County, then we will get more people vaccinated faster and get closer to bringing this terrible pandemic to end in Southern Arizona. And if that is the case, I heartily thank Gov. Ducey for this assistance.”