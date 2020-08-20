Steve Bannon, a former Trump strategist, charged with fraud in border wall fundraising scheme

Among the donors at the event was Ron Poedtke, an 83-year-old Quail Creek resident and Trump supporter who told the Star he donated $100 because “we’ve got to protect our sovereignty.”

After hearing about the indictment, “initially, I had a twinge of disappointment, but until such time as they have their trial and their say, I’m not going to condemn them,” Poedtke said Thursday.

He wondered if the indictment was a “ploy to make President Trump look bad ahead of the election.” However, “if this holds true, then yeah, shame on me,” Poedtke said.

Other prominent members of the We Build the Wall group, who did not attend the event in Sahuarita, included Erik Prince, founder of the controversial security firm Blackwater, and former major league baseball pitcher Curt Schilling. They were not named in the indictment.

On Thursday, Trump quickly distanced himself from Bannon while claiming he knew nothing about the project and never believed in a privately financed border wall.

“When I read about it, I didn’t like it. I said this is for government, this isn’t for private people. And it sounded to me like showboating,” he told reporters at the White House, adding that he felt “very badly” about the situation.