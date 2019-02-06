Some of the most dedicated allies to President Trump’s vision to build a new border wall are holding a town hall in Green Valley on Friday.

Those headlining the We Build the Wall-sponsored event include former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, former Colorado congressman Tom Tancredo and Brian Kolfage, triple-amputee veteran who began a $1 billion GoFundMe campaign to privately fund a proposed border wall.

The Friday night event, to be held at the Quail Creek Country Club, is free and open to the public, with seating being offered on a first-come, first-seated basis. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., but doors open at 6 p.m.

The group has set up an online store to bolster its fundraising efforts, which Kolfage told Politico this week could raise $100 million to build over 30 miles of new border wall in the project’s first year.

Contact reporter Joe Ferguson at jferguson@tucson.com or 573-4197. On Twitter: @JoeFerguson

