In Wednesday's Arizona Daily Star The Star reports on a student-led debate at the University of Arizona over the effectiveness of Title IX and explores the possible implications of proposed changes to federal Title IX guidelines.

Analyzing Utah's Title IX policy and website The University of Utah has nine separate polices related to the Office of Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action and Title IX that were revised in 2017. The policies, which are easily accessible from the school's webpage, also: Outline the purpose of Title IX and its role as a university to their students and employees.

Explain the 14 other policies geared toward people affected by Title IX. These include violence in the workplace and academic environment, campus security, discrimination complaint and process rules, sexual misconduct complaint process rule, staff employment policy, equal opportunity and nondiscrimination employment, consensual relationships, Americans with Disabilities Act policy and multiple codes of rights for both student and employees.

Provide a timeline for when issues will be investigated and how they will be dealt with for both discrimination and sexual misconduct complaints.

Outline the appeal process.

Define the roles of every person involved in the complaint.

Do not provide a location or phone number to contact to file a complaint.

Could be condensed to keep students from opening 14 different links, and would be easier to combine into one cohesive document. Utah's website, oeo.utah.edu/: Has large links to the types of issues the department handles, including sexual misconduct.

Has a sexual misconduct page that directs students to other sites for resources, including the SAFEU Sexual Assault Awareness and Response Unit website. The SAFEU page includes an option to report online, a list of 24-hour support services, information on how to hep a friend who has experienced sexual assault and how to get involved on campus.

Defines the different kinds of sexual misconduct and discrimination it covers, but there's no option to report or file a complaint on the sexual misconduct page. — Haille Saal

