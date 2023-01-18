 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm brought 3 days of wintry weather to Tucson

People watch the flowing Rillito River west of Craycroft Road this week following a a winter storm that dropped plenty of rain across the Tucson metro area.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Colder temperatures in Tucson will continue for the rest of the week after a storm brought three days of winter rain and cold conditions to metro Tucson.

The storm, which lasted from Sunday to Tuesday, brought on-and-off rain across the area. During the three days, the Tucson International Airport received a total of 1.57 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said.

Because of the rain, a wash at Catalina State Park has overflowed, leaving 300 campers stranded at the park, the Associated Press reported. The heavy rain caused swift-moving water and debris to flow, making the wash near the park’s entrance/exit unsafe for crossing, Arizona State Parks said.

Arizona State Parks said as soon as the flow slows down and the water recedes, they will be able to get heavy equipment in there to move the sediment and mud and clear a path. Rangers at the park were hoping to have all of the campers out by Wednesday night, the Associated Press reported.

In addition to rain, some areas received snow. Mount Lemmon's Ski Valley reported 24 inches of snow from Sunday through Tuesday. Willow Canyon received 14 inches of snow.

Starting Thursday, low temperatures in the morning will be near or below freezing across southeast Arizona, the NWS said. Subfreezing temperatures are expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

High temperatures in the afternoon will also run several degrees below normal, the NWS said.

Thursday’s high is predicted to be 61 degrees, and the low is 34 degrees. On Friday, 54 degrees is expected to be the high and 35 degrees the low, the NWS said.

Colder temperatures will continue through the weekend with Saturday’s high being 55 degrees and the low 31 degrees. On Sunday, the high will be 61 degrees and the low  33 degrees.

The Rillito River running at a good clip at Craycroft Road in Tucson thanks to runoff from a winter storm that broke a one-day record for precipitation on Jan. 16, 2023. Video by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

