Storm-damaged Sunrise Drive to reopen Friday, sooner than expected

Pima County says it will reopen storm-damaged East Sunrise Drive at the Esperero Wash by early Friday morning, nearly two weeks sooner than initially expected.

Permanent repairs of the road — near Sabino Canyon Recreation Area on the Tucson area's northeast side — will be performed after the monsoon season, the county's transportation department said in a news release Thursday.

The closure, which shut down the portion of Sunrise between Barrasca Avenue and Via Umbrosa, began last weekend after recent storms caused erosion in the shoulder of the road and underneath the pavement.

Catalina Foothills School District, which has a few schools in the area, had adjusted its bus routes around the road closure.

Sabino Canyon also saw disruptions to one of its main access routes, though visitors were still able to access the park through alternative routes.