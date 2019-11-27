Rain is expected in the area as early as this afternoon, mainly affecting areas south and east of Tucson.

Heavy rainfall may hit Tucson late Thursday, into Friday. A Flash Flood Watch is currently in place for the Tucson area from 11 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. 

A Flood Watch goes into effect when "conditions are favorable for flooding," the National Weather Service says.

The storm is also expected to bring mountain snow late Thursday, into Friday. Snow levels are expected in areas with elevations above 7,000 feet on Thursday and 5,500 feet on Friday. 

Residents should also expect windy conditions and cooler temperatures through Thanksgiving Day and into the weekend. Today's low temperature at the Tucson International Airport was 41 degrees, which the weather service says is one degree below normal.

Today's low was the first below-normal daily low since Nov. 1, the service says.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weather gallery: Snow on Mount Lemmon in February

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles