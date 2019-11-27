Rain is expected in the area as early as this afternoon, mainly affecting areas south and east of Tucson.
A Flood Watch goes into effect when "conditions are favorable for flooding," the National Weather Service says.
The storm is also expected to bring mountain snow late Thursday, into Friday. Snow levels are expected in areas with elevations above 7,000 feet on Thursday and 5,500 feet on Friday.
Residents should also expect windy conditions and cooler temperatures through Thanksgiving Day and into the weekend. Today's low temperature at the Tucson International Airport was 41 degrees, which
the weather service says is one degree below normal.
Today's low was the first below-normal daily low since Nov. 1, the service says.
Weather gallery: Snow on Mount Lemmon in February
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow falls onto the desert landscape at Gates Pass on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Mt. Lemmon Snow
After a heavy snowfall skiers and snowboarders took advantage and made their way to Ski Valley on Mt. Lemmon on February 26, 2019 near Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Mt. Lemmon Snow
Gustavo Cordova puts the finishing touches on his snowman in Summerhaven on Mt. Lemmon on February 26, 2019 near Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Mt. Lemmon Snow
A snowboarder glides down a slope at Ski Valley on Mt. Lemmon on February 26, 2019 near Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Mt. Lemmon Snow
Simona Cordova takes a photo of her husband, Gustavo, as he poses with the snowman he built in Summerhaven on Mt. Lemmon on February 26, 2019 near Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Mt. Lemmon Snow
Drivers make their way up Catalina Highway with snow on either side of them on Mt. Lemmon on February 26, 2019 near Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow around Tucson
The downtown Tucson skyline is backdropped by the snow-capped Santa Catalina Mountains as morning light reveals snowfall after a winter storm brought more than three feet to the summit, Feb. 23, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow around Tucson
Morning light reveals snowfall on the Santa Catalina Mountains after a winter storm brought more than three feet to the summit, Feb. 23, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow around Tucson
Frank Vasquez, 86, chooses to walk the road up Sentinel Peak to photograph morning light revealing snowfall on the Santa Catalina Mountains after a winter storm brought more than three feet to the summit, Feb. 23, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow around Tucson
The downtown Tucson skyline is backdropped by the snow-capped Santa Catalina Mountains as morning light reveals snowfall after a winter storm brought more than three feet to the summit, Feb. 23, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Hole No. 9 at Randolph Golf Course looks to be playing a bit long today as the metro Tucson area receives snowfall following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow falls onto the desert landscape at Gates Pass on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Santa Cruz County
Tony Segebartt and his dog Max made their way through the snow in Patagonia Friday morning. The snow brought down bunches of tree limbs and the town was without power for much of the morning and it was finally restored shortly before 3:00 pm. (Photo by Terry Ketron)
Terry Ketron
Snow in Santa Cruz County
CenturyLink repair technician, Ozzie Ruiz, braved the whiteout snow conditions Friday as he worked on a customer's DSL line issue in Rio Rico. Snow accumulations in Riio Rico reached between one and five inches deppending on the elevation. (Photo by Terry Ketron)
Terry Ketron
Snow in Santa Cruz County
Whiteout snow conditions closed the Nogales International Airport to all traffic Friday due to a snowstorm that left its mark on Santa Cruz County. (Photo by Terry Ketron)
Terry Ketron
Snow Across Tucson
Julia DeConcini, left, and Brittany Smith get some photos of the snowman they found on top of a nearby cactus at Saguaro National Park East, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
Ambria Dell'Oro, a New Jersey native, uses a broom to wipe the collected snow from her Volkswagen in midtown as the metro Tucson area receives snowfall following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
A hearty jogger pays the snow no mind as he gets an run in around the Randolph Golf complex, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow Across Tucson
Afternoon snows falling over the Saguaro National Park East, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow Across Tucson
Snow on the tails of planes in the boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force base just off of Irvington Rd., Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow Across Tucson
Jesse Jackson sets up his phone on a tripod to get video of the snow falling over the Saguaro National Park East, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow Across Tucson
Morning snow falls over the Saguaro National Park East, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
Kelsi Prusa, a student from Lancaster, California battles the cold as snow falls on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
Fog rises from the 79 degree swimming pool at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center following a cold morning of snow on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
Tents fill the mall on the University of Arizona campus in preparation for the upcoming Festival of Books in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
Jo Jo Lin, right, works on a snowman as friends from left, Jing Chen, Eric Wei, and Sammi Lin record the event as snow falls on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019. The students, from Taiwan, say they have little experience with snow and were happy to play in the snow.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
A morning of snow transforms the ordinary to picturesque in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
Sacorra Tate is thrilled after Ralph Garcia lifts the head onto the snowman they scraped together from a fresh snow fall on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
Students walk through a gentle falling snow between classes as on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
A small snowman left on a boulder beside the Broadway Trailhead entrance at the Saguaro National Park East, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Frank Ramos, uses his phone to capture the marvel of Tucson snowfall at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Terri Oliva tries to catch snowflakes on her tongue with son Nate, 12, at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Alex Oliva, 14, takes a bite of the original snowcone at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Justin Aguilar, right, ditched engineering class to go play in the snow, when passerby Lujac Neeper, left, on a break from landscaping work, jumped in to help him roll this snowball at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Justin Aguilar, left, ditched engineering class to go play in the snow, when passerby Lujac Neeper, right, on a break from landscaping work, jumped in to help him roll this snowball at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Reid Park looks like a winter wonderland as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow Across Tucson
A man takes a photo of the desert landscape near Sentinel Peak covered in snow on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Nate Oliva, 12, fires a snowball at a family member at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Reid Park looks like a winter wonderland as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Reid Park looks like a winter wonderland as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Vehicle tracks mar the snow on a dirt access road as snow fall over the northeastern foothills, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Tucsonans woke up to snow falling on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. Snow accumulated in the desert landscape along Sentinel Peak.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Snowfall in the metro Tucson area collects on palm tree fronds following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Cars make their way down La Canada Dr. towards River Rd. as snow falls on Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Snowfall collects on a saguaro cactus in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Snowfall collects on an ocotillo spine in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Snowfall in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Tucsonans woke up to snow falling on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. Snow accumulated in the desert landscape along Sentinel Peak.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Snow falls on the Loop Trail near La Canada Dr. bridge over the Rillito River in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Snow falls on the Loop Trail off of River Rd west of La Canada Dr. over the Rillito River in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
A maintenance crew continues their rounds as snow falls on the Loop Trail off of River Rd west of La Canada Dr. over the Rillito River in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
A woman takes a photo with her cell phone as snow falls on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
A man stands near the corner of Stone Ave. and Pennington St. in downtown Tucson as snow falls on February 22, 2019.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
A woman stands near the corner of Stone Ave. and Pennington St. in downtown Tucson as snow falls on February 22, 2019.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Tucsonans woke up to snow falling on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. Snow accumulated in the desert landscape along Sentinel Peak.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
Tucsonans woke up to snow falling on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. Snow accumulated in the desert landscape along Sentinel Peak.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
The Agua Caliente Wash runs under a rare desert snowfall, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
An island of brush and snow in the side stream of the flowing Agua Caliente Wash, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow across Tucson
A sparrow looks over the snow falling over the Agua Caliente Wash, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow falls onto the desert landscape at Gates Pass on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow falls onto the desert landscape at Gates Pass on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow falls onto the desert landscape at Gates Pass on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Tucsonans woke up to snow falling on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
April Gardner makes snow angels at Agua Caliente Park on Friday Feb. 22nd, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
David Martinez / For the Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
Raven Cesolini (left) and Mya Gomez (right) play in the snow at Agua Caliente Park. This is the first time Gomez has seen snowfall according to her mother, Laura Gomez on Friday Feb. 22nd 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
David Martinez / For the Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
The snowy weather floods some residential streets on Tucson's east side. This driver pushes through a flooded dip on E. Speedway near Douglas Spring Trailhead on Friday Feb. 22nd, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
David Martinez / For the Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Santa Cruz County
CenturyLink repair technician, Ozzie Ruiz, braved the whiteout snow conditions Friday as he worked on a customer's DSL line issue in Rio Rico. Snow accumulations in Riio Rico reached between one and five inches deppending on the elevation. (Photo by Terry Ketron)
Terry Ketron
Snow in Santa Cruz County
An adventurous Jeep owner didn't mind a few slick roads and headed out on Paseo Mexico in Rio Rico for sightseeing, or work, or where ever. Some one to five inches of snow accumulated on different parts of Santa Cruz County. (Photo by Terry Ketron)
Terry Ketron
Snow in Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District in Rio Rico, AZ had school Friday but , according to Transportation Director, Rico Quiroz, some of the higher elevation routes had to be modified and parents had to drive down to lower elevations where snow was minima to pick up their childrenl. (Photo by Terry Ketron)
Terry Ketron
Snow in Santa Cruz County
Arizona D.O.T. drivers Daniel Gonzalez, at the wheel, and Ricardo Padilla started out of the shop about 3:00 am Friday morning and were busy the whole time trying to keep up with the wet snow that continued to fall most of the day in Santa Cruz County. Here they are in Patagonia working on the highway through town near noon. (Photo by Terry Ketron)
Terry Ketron
Snow in Santa Cruz County
David Hendricks cleaned a six inch coating of snow off of his Subaru Friday so he could go sightseeing in the newborn snow country of Patagonia. Hendicks is from Colorado so dealing with snow is old hat to him. (Photo by Terry Ketron)
Terry Ketron
Snow in Santa Cruz County
Sisters, Jackie Jacobson, left, and Michelle Frazier, thought they had left snow behind in Maine when they moved to southern Arizona but they changed their minds Friday as they cleared thir driveway in Patagonia. Some six to seven inches of wet snow covered the town and much of Santa Cruz County that morning. Many tree branches were broken by the weight of the heavy snow and power was lost for several hours until just before 3:00 pm. (Photo by Terry Ketron)
Terry Ketron
Snow in Santa Cruz County
Wet, heavy snow blanketed much of Santa Cruz County Friday morning but the beauty it brought came with a price in Patagonia. Hundreds of branches yielded to the weighht of the snow and fell across utility lines and landed on vehicles below.. Most of the town of Patagonia was without power for much of the morning and it was finally restored shortly before 3:00 pm. (Photo by Terry Ketron)
Terry Ketron
Snow in Santa Cruz County
This Ford pickup truck that belongs to Robin Baxter, of Patagonia, fell victim to the cracking and crashing snow laden limb of his neighbor's tree. He's had the truck for over 30 years and it's like family to him but he says the damage looks minimal. (Photo by Terry Ketron)
Terry Ketron
Snow in Santa Cruz County
Looking like a page from a January calendar, the snow in Rio Rico and the lights on the hillside in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico paint a soothing but chilly picture of the nightfall. (Photo by Terry Ketron)
Terry Ketron
More video from this section