Stormy day in Tucson included tornado warning in Pima County

The Tucson office of the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in Pima and Pinal County Monday afternoon. Storms have brought rain, winds and hail, to areas of the metro area since before noon Monday, when the agency issued a flash flood warning.

A tornado warning was issues Monday afternoon for a rural area along the Pima and Pinal County lines,.

The National Weather Service in Tucson issued the tornado warning about 4 p.m. for an area west of Marana. It was in effect until 4:30 p.m.

Watch now: Time lapse of Sunday's cloud coverage, rainfall and lightning

The warning said hail is possible in the area, and ahas already been falling in other parts of the metro area.

Storms, including heavy downpours mostly south and west of the metro area, have been reported much of the day. A warning about flash flooding was issued about 11 a.m. Monday for an area that stretched from Nogales north past metro Tucson and into the Phoenix area.

