Stormy day in Tucson included tornado warning in Pima County

A tornado warning was issues Monday afternoon for a rural area along the Pima and Pinal County lines,.

The National Weather Service in Tucson issued the tornado warning about 4 p.m. for an area west of Marana. It was in effect until 4:30 p.m.

The warning said hail is possible in the area, and ahas already been falling in other parts of the metro area.

Storms, including heavy downpours mostly south and west of the metro area, have been reported much of the day. A warning about flash flooding was issued about 11 a.m. Monday for an area that stretched from Nogales north past metro Tucson and into the Phoenix area.

Photos: 2022 monsoon around Tucson Monsoon 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Swift water rescue Watch Now: Time lapse of sundown over downtown Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Watch now: Lightning strikes over Tucson during latest thunderstorm Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Watch now: Time lapse of intense thunderstorm, lightning over Tucson Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Watch Now: Monsoon sunset Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Monsoons 2022 Watch now: Flash flooding hits Sabino Canyon after stormy week in Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Wash, flooding, 2022, Tucson Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Watch Now: The leading edge of flood waters fills the Tanque Verde Wash near Wentworth Road. Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon, Tucson, 2022 Watch Now: Time lapse shows Monsoon storm over Tucson Monsoon 2022 Monsoon 2022 Monsoon Monsoon, 2022 Sand bags Canyon del Oro Wash Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Watch Now: Monsoon clouds over a Convair B-36J Peacemaker at Pima Air & Space Museum monsoon 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoon, 2022 Monsoons 2022