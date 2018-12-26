Winter weather

Shyann Flake, left, and Avery Claridge put the final touches on the snowman they put together in the parking lot of the Butterfly Trailhead on Mount Lemmon.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Catalina Highway is currently closed at the base due to ice, officials said.

The road closed early Wednesday morning due to stormy weather. A storm that moved across Tucson overnight brought rain and snow to the mountain, creating hazardous driving conditions on the road to Summerhaven.

Catalina Highway reopened about 1 p.m. to vehicles with four-wheel drive or four-wheel drive with chains, but drivers were advised to use caution and watch for fog, snow and ice. 

The road closed again after 5 p.m. due to ice, officials said. It will stay open for residents and employees.

Road conditions are subject to change. For updates on Pima County road conditions, call 520-547-7510.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles