Catalina Highway is currently closed at the base due to ice, officials said.
The road closed early Wednesday morning due to stormy weather. A storm that moved across Tucson overnight brought rain and snow to the mountain, creating hazardous driving conditions on the road to Summerhaven.
Catalina Highway reopened about 1 p.m. to vehicles with four-wheel drive or four-wheel drive with chains, but drivers were advised to use caution and watch for fog, snow and ice.
The road closed again after 5 p.m. due to ice, officials said. It will stay open for residents and employees.
Road conditions are subject to change. For updates on Pima County road conditions, call 520-547-7510.