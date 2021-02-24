Storytellers Project: Listen live to stories about growing up during March 4 show

Buffo was 29 and in a country on the other side of the world when she realized that growing up can and will happen at any age and sometimes after the worst kind of pain. For her, one of those moments came months after her mom died of cancer.

"I am sharing the most difficult part of my life, without question," she said.

After her mom died, the adventure-seeking Buffo didn't want to travel anymore. She felt like she was standing at the bottom of a well and grabbing at anything to help her climb up, she said.

One of those hand holds was an offer from a friend and a trip to Australia and New Zealand.

Pollack will share a story about one of the milestone's millions of teenagers share: Learning to drive.

"My dad gave me my first driving lesson that was a dismal failure," she said.

But with help from some outside resources, Pollack managed to get her driver's license. She also managed to break the rules, avoid too much repercussion and survive adolescence, she said.

Her inspiration for telling this story? Her dad.

"He was a lousy driving instructor, but a terrific father," she said.