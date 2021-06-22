Strangers We Know provides help to young adults leaving foster system

She emphasized that person-to-person contact is key in determining how to direct the homeless and near-homeless toward resources.

“When you actually talk to people living on the streets, they have so many diverse stories. Sometimes we lump them all together and think that if they don’t have a home, they must want one. Many people are comfortable on the streets, while the temporarily homeless may not have access to things they need because they have not adapted to that lifestyle and don’t know how to find resources. Our hope is to bring access to resources to single parents and those in temporary homeless circumstances,” said Trotter.

Ultimately, outreach is the cornerstone of the organization’s general philosophy, which embraces “Value Exchange:” The idea that value is placed on individuals, not circumstances. Trotter emphasized that everyone has the ability to give back to the community.

“We invite the community to come out and make things for our programs. They can get things they need while they make things to give to others. If you need a food box or gift certificate, you can come help make blankets for children: The value exchange is your time. We remind everyone that we all have gifts to share,” said Trotter.