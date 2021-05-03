 Skip to main content
Street-racing crash kills woman

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was struck by one of two cars that were believed to be street racing, Phoenix police said Monday.

They said 28-year-old Charissa Coleman was pronounced dead at a hospital after Sunday night’s crash.

According to police, Coleman was making a left turn on a street when a passenger car slammed into her vehicle at a high rate of speed.

A bystander pulled the unconscious woman from her vehicle and began performing CPR.

Police said the 34-year-old man who was driving the passenger car remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and will be arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after he's discharged.

Witnesses told police the crash appears to have involved two vehicles that were street racing and one left the scene after the fatal collision.

Police have been trying to crack down on street racing around the city.

In March, the Phoenix City Council approved a new ordinance allowing police to impound a car involved with street racing or reckless driving for up to 30 days.

