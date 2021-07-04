Street Smarts: How a menagerie of unwanted animals became Tucson's first zoo

In August 1961, after a flood hit the Santa Cruz River, some of the plant staff found a pool near the river that contained carp, and brought about 25 of the young fish to deposit in the one of the plant's ponds. This rare occurrence of finding fish in or near the normally dry river caused the newspaper to cover it.

By 1962, the flock of sheep counted about 80 and the wool from these animals was used in exchange for food to help feed the plant critters, creatures and beasts. Included by this time were pheasants, peacocks, armadillos, an Egyptian goose, donkeys (one named Duncan), a monkey (Maurice), a calf (Clarence), and a baby alligator.

Edward Dye, son of the plant superintendent, recently recalled, “I remember that in the mid-1960s, we got a 3-foot alligator from the sewage plant since it wasn’t working out there. We kept it in the backyard of our house, in an isolated corner. No visitors were allowed to come over and see it. I also recall one day my father fed a whole chicken to it which he swallowed whole to my amazement. Dad after a short time found a suitable home for it.” It’s likely this alligator is the same one as was at the plant in 1962.