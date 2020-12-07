Street Smarts: Tucsonans, it is time to test your 'street smarts' in our annual quiz

Click "submit" at the end to get your score.
A court ruled Monday that challengers to Joe Biden's victory in Arizona can get documents they contend will cast doubt on the tally, even as top officials from both political parties certified the state's election results as accurate the same day.
Arizonans in the highest priority categories of risk or need could get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine as early as Dec. 15. Here's the list of groups the state lists as first and second priority populations to be vaccinated.
If implemented, Tucson's mandatory curfew would be in place each night through Dec. 22.
Arizonans in the highest priority category could get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in two weeks. It will be until next summer or early fall before everyone who wants to get inoculated will be able to do so.
Starting today, Dec. 4, the curfew will be in place each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 23.
Public safety personnel, health-care workers, people traveling for their jobs or taking part in a list of essential activities would be exempt from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. nightly curfew, mayor says. Homeless would also be exempt.
A court-ordered inspection of more than 1,600 Arizona ballots cast in the general election found just nine with errors in the presidential race — not enough to declare Donald Trump the winner here, even if that error rate ran through all similar ballots.
Parents, friends believe 21-year-old Tucson man might have been saved were it not for an Arizona gun law that permits the same-day purchase of firearms.
Supporters of President Trump filed another suit Wednesday, this one in federal court, in their latest bid to throw out the certified popular vote count that awarded Arizona's 11 electors to Joe Biden.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
