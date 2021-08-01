Street Smarts: Tucson's Whittier Street named for famed poet, abolitionist

In 1826, Whittier, then 19, submitted his poetic work entitled "The Exile's Departures" to the Newburyport Free Press in Massachusetts for publication.

The editor of this newspaper at the time was abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison, who, after seeing the teen's poetic skills, asked him to submit other poems and also encouraged his learning, writing and active participation in the movement to end slavery in the country.

While Whittier’s home state of Massachusetts had been the first colony to legalize slavery among the 13 colonies, it was now an epicenter of the abolition movement.

Under the auspices of Garrison, Whittier began working in journalism, editing newspapers in Haverhill and Boston. By 1830 he had become editor of the well-known New England Weekly Review in Hartford, Connecticut, the leading organ of the Whig Party in New England. He also continued to write on his own which led, the following year, to his first book of poetry, Legends of New England.

His time at the New England Weekly Review was short lived. A failed romantic relationship, poor health and disheartenment led to his resignation and return home to Haverhill.