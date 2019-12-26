Streetcar rides are free all day Dec. 31

The Sun Link streetcar will offer free rides all day on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.
The free service begins at 7 a.m. Dec. 31 and ends at 2 a.m. Jan. 1. The free rides are sponsored by the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.
The free rides will provide convenient travel to the Arizona Bowl game at Arizona Stadium, and offer a free way to get to New Year’s Eve events, including the Downtown Bowl Bash following the game.
The Arizona Bowl game day event schedule Dec. 31 is:
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Desert Diamond Casino Tailgate Festival on the University of Arizona mall.
- 2:30 p.m. — Kickoff Arizona Bowl game, which pits the Wyoming Cowboys against the Georgia State Panthers.
- 6 p.m. — Downtown Bowl Bash at Hotel Congress, which features food, kids zone, ice skating and a New Year’s Eve taco drop and fireworks.
To get to the tailgate event and Arizona Stadium on the streetcar, riders can use the following stops: East Second Street/North Olive Road, Second/North Highland Avenue or Second/North Cherry Avenue.
Riders heading to the downtown event can use the Congress Street/Sixth Avenue stop.
On New Year’s Day, the streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with service every 20 minutes.