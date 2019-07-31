More than two inches of rain fell in Tucson's east side Wednesday afternoon promting several calls to the fire department for water rescues.
Robert Pawlak, National Weather Service meteorologist said the highest reported rainfall was 2.32 inches near East Irvington Road and South Pantano Road around 3:45 p.m. with reports of more than 2 inches of rainfall in several areas in east Tucson in a 30-to-45-minute time span.
The storm was moving north and getting weaker, raining itself out, Pawlak said. The National Weather Service issues a flash flood warning for Pima County until 5:15 p.m. Pawlak said the agency received several reports of street flooding on the east side.
The Tucson Fire Department received calls for eight vehicles stranded in water and four swift water rescues, one in midtown and the rest on the east side of Tucson.
(2/2) Everyone made it out safely from their vehicles. Be careful traveling around town this evening for any lingering water in the wash channels or low points in the roads. This video was from one rescue near Kolb/Calle Marte. Remember, #TurnAroundDontDrown. #TucsonFirepic.twitter.com/LPDExfbPrx
