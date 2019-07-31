Tucson Fire Department personnel extricate a woman from a car pinned against the sidewalk safety railings at culvert overflowing Glenn Street at Wilson Street in Tucson, Ariz., July 31, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

More than two inches of rain fell in Tucson's east side Wednesday afternoon promting several calls to the fire department for water rescues. 

Robert Pawlak, National Weather Service meteorologist said the highest reported rainfall was 2.32 inches near East Irvington Road and South Pantano Road around 3:45 p.m. with reports of more than 2 inches of rainfall in several areas in east Tucson in a 30-to-45-minute time span.  

The storm was moving north and getting weaker, raining itself out, Pawlak said. The National Weather Service issues a flash flood warning for Pima County until 5:15 p.m. Pawlak said the agency received several reports of street flooding on the east side. 

The Tucson Fire Department received calls for eight vehicles stranded in water and four swift water rescues, one in midtown and the rest on the east side of Tucson.

One woman was rescued after she got trapped in a wash near East Glenn Road and North Wilson Avenue in midtown.

Most of the other calls were focused in the East Golf Links Road and South Kolb Road area on the east side.

