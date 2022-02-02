 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Student detained, released after taking gun to Tucson middle school, police say
Student detained, released after taking gun to Tucson middle school, police say

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A Gridley Middle School student was detained Tuesday morning after taking a handgun to campus, police said.

The 13-year-old male student was later released to his parent, said Sgt. Richard Gradillas, a Tucson Police Department spokesman said. 

“No injuries were reported and no threats were made with the gun,” Gradillas said.

Gridley Middle School is at 350 S. Harrison Road.

School Principal Rosanna Ortiz-Montoya sent out an emailed statement Tuesday to notify parents of the incident.

“Today we had a student who unfortunately brought a weapon to school,” Ortiz-Montoya said in the statement. “Thanks to another student and staff member, this was quickly reported and contained immediately.”

She added that the weapon was confiscated and the student was removed from class.

“Please remember to remind your children of the importance of making our schools and surrounding areas a safe place for all,” Ortiz-Montoya said.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

