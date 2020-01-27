Student's Halloween costume drive for classmates earns her bell

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Kairi Maurer.
Nominated by: Rose Tederous.
Why: For her initiative to start a Halloween costume drive for her fellow students at Booth Fickett Math/Science Magnet School. Kairi wanted to start the costume drive to help students whose families were not able to afford costumes, Tederous wrote in her nomination letter. Kairi prepared an email to school staff asking for costume donations. She wrote the announcement and read it over the loud speaker to the student body. Kairi received about 15 costumes and a donation of $50 that went toward purchasing more costumes. There was such a need that students came in daily hoping to get a costume, Tederous wrote. “Kairi also brought in several kindergarten students to help them pick out their costume and the smiles on the students faces were wonderful,” Tederous wrote. Every one of the costumes donated was taken by the students. “These students receiving costumes were able to participate in the school Halloween parade. Again the joy on their faces was priceless,” she wrote.
For more information and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.