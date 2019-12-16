Student uses chess to teach kindness, life lessons
Student uses chess to teach kindness, life lessons

Bellee Jonathan Martinez and Renee Lamphear, who nominated him for what he’s learned playing chess.

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Jonathan Martinez

Nominated by: Renee Lamphear

Why: For his commitment to spreading kindness in the Tucson community through the game of chess. Jonathan brings kindness to people through the game of chess and the initiative he founded called The Pawn Initiative, wrote Lamphear. Jonathan began playing chess at 8 and has turned his passion for chess into a community outreach effort. He believes chess is a tool that can be used to build community and bring about change. Jonathan started a chess program at the Boys & Girls Club, Jim and Vicki Clubhouse, and volunteers there every week, Lamphear wrote. Through chess, he teaches life skills such as decision making, planning ahead and understanding the consequences of one’s actions, Lamphear wrote.

