Student uses chess to teach kindness, life lessons

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Jonathan Martinez
Nominated by: Renee Lamphear
Why: For his commitment to spreading kindness in the Tucson community through the game of chess. Jonathan brings kindness to people through the game of chess and the initiative he founded called The Pawn Initiative, wrote Lamphear. Jonathan began playing chess at 8 and has turned his passion for chess into a community outreach effort. He believes chess is a tool that can be used to build community and bring about change. Jonathan started a chess program at the Boys & Girls Club, Jim and Vicki Clubhouse, and volunteers there every week, Lamphear wrote. Through chess, he teaches life skills such as decision making, planning ahead and understanding the consequences of one’s actions, Lamphear wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.