Students at 2 Marana schools protest for better services for victims of sexual misconduct

Honea’s cause has gained attention online and on social media over the last week as well. She started a Change.org petition calling for additional services at her school for survivors of sexual assault and violence, and as of Friday evening the petition had garnered more than 17,000 signatures.

There was another protest at Marana High on Wednesday and one at Mountain View High, also in the district, on Friday, which drew about 200 students.

The protest was during lunch, and students showed up wearing teal, the signature color for sexual assault awareness, and holding signs that called for accountability and an end to sexual violence.

A number of students spoke to the crowd, giving heartfelt speeches about their own encounters with sexual violence and the ways they have been taught it was their fault. Mountain View senior Roo Key, 17, spoke at the protest and helped arrange it.

She said the protest isn’t about starting a quarrel with the district but rather to call for change.