Students at UA dorm notified of COVID-19 case

Students at UA dorm notified of COVID-19 case

  • Updated
University of Arizona campus, coronavirus

A groundskeeper mows grass on the University of Arizona Mall at the USS Arizona Memorial on April 17, 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Students who live in Coronado, a dorm on the University of Arizona campus, were notified Wednesday that a resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The student was tested June 15 after being exposed to a person with the coronavirus while spending a week back home, the notice from the UA's Campus Health says.

The student is currently in a one-person suite.

The identity of the student was not disclosed, and the notice asks students not to share any potentially identifying information.

Campus Health recommended that anyone who thinks they might have been exposed for possible symptoms of COVID-19, which can include coughing, shortness of breath and fever.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Mandate for Tucsonans to wear masks begins Saturday
Local news

Mandate for Tucsonans to wear masks begins Saturday

  • Updated

Mayor Regina Romero has signed a proclamation requiring Tucsonans 2 years of age and older to wear a mask in public when they can't constantly distance themselves from others. Businesses whose workers interact with the public must require the employees to wear masks, to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Police body-cam video of Tucson man’s in-custody death (graphic content)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News