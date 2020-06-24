Students at UA dorm notified of COVID-19 case

Students who live in Coronado, a dorm on the University of Arizona campus, were notified Wednesday that a resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The student was tested June 15 after being exposed to a person with the coronavirus while spending a week back home, the notice from the UA's Campus Health says.
The student is currently in a one-person suite.
The identity of the student was not disclosed, and the notice asks students not to share any potentially identifying information.
Campus Health recommended that anyone who thinks they might have been exposed for possible symptoms of COVID-19, which can include coughing, shortness of breath and fever.
